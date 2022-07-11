Watch: Triple H shares unique moment WWE honored 19-year-old superfan

Fourteen-time world champion Triple H shared a video of a young superfan being honored by NXT UK at their most recent TV tapings.

Honey Williams is a 19-year-old superfan who has attended every public NXT UK taping since the show launched in July 2018. She travels nine hours each way on the bus to attend the tapings.

During the most recent tapings on Friday, Honey was surprised with her own NXT UK Women's Championship Title. Honey also got to sit on the ring apron as the entire roster gave her a round of applause.

The Game took to Twitter to post a video of the incredible moment. He thanked Honey for her passion and for showing everyone what a true superstar is. The King of Kings added that every WWE Superstar owes their success to the fans.

"Every @WWE Superstar owes their success to our fans. Honey, YOU are the emodiment of not only #WeAreNXTUK but the entire WWE Universe. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for showing everyone what a true superstar is!" HHH wrote.

Shawn Michaels also sent a message to Honey and thanked her for her love and support over the years. The message was played while the NXT UK Superstars were with her in the ring.

How did fans react to Triple H's post?

Many members of the WWE Universe took the opportunity to celebrate NXT UK, honoring one of their superfans, and noted that they have seen Honey at the tapings.

Overall, the gesture has gone down well with the wrestling community. It remains to be seen what Honey has to say after receiving her very own NXT UK Title. It will also be interesting to see what other surprises WWE and Triple H have up their sleeves for their superfans.

