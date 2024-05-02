Triple H and Shawn Michaels sidelined 8-time WWE champion, says veteran, with backstage politics: "Marking their turf"

Shawn Michaels and Triple H have a lot of power within WWE right now as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and Chief Content Officer, respectively. They also had power backstage in the 1990s and used it to slow down the rise of a future eight-time WWE Champion.

One of the biggest missed opportunities in WWE history was a match between Michaels and The Rock. It never took place, allegedly due to Rock not being fond of The Heartbreak Kid. There were rumors that Michaels and Triple H tried their best to stop The People's Champ from becoming who he was supposed to be.

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross opened up about the backstage politics in the WWE back then. Ross understood why Triple H and Shawn Michaels did what they had to do, and JR would have done the same if he were in the same position.

"Those two guys, Shawn and Hunter, were just marking their turf. They didn't do anything else that any other main event talent who had some pull would not have done. It's not surprising, it's not evil, it's not a sinister plot, it's protecting your turf. I disagree that Rock wasn't ready, quite honestly. He was ready, but I can see where they make their case because that's going to take some spots away. Rock on top was going to push somebody aside. Who's that going to be? And at some point in time, who's going to put The Rock over? So I understand, I don't agree, but I understand the logic of Triple H and Shawn. Again, if I was in their shoes, I'm not so sure I wouldn't do the same thing," Ross said. [From 58:38 to 59:33]

Shawn Michaels on never facing The Rock in his career

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail last year, Shawn Michaels acknowledged that he never faced The Rock because he was difficult to work with back then. He also pointed out Rock's busy schedule post-Attitude Era as a Hollywood star.

"Everyone knows the story of me being difficult, having a huge change of heart and coming back in 2002. I was always open to it but it didn’t work out. He became an incredibly busy man and famous guy and everything else and I would imagine his priorities changed quite a bit, and the things he wanted to do I think he did and I respect that," Michaels said.

Shawn Michaels also shared that they have reconciled and are on good terms. He now works with The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, on NXT, where he's the head of creative for the developmental brand.

