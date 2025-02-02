Triple H shocks WWE Universe by sending Royal Rumble favorite at #1

The Women's Royal Rumble match opened the show, and Triple H booked a favorite to be the first entrant. IYO SKY was revealed as the #1 entrant in the 30-women match.

The Genius of the Sky is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry, yet she has never won the Rumble. However, she has achieved notable successes, including winning the Money in the Bank contract and holding the WWE Women's Championship as well as the Women's Tag Team Title.

IYO SKY is many people's pick to win the Royal Rumble match this year. She's a fan favorite, and a match between her and Rhea Ripley was teased a few weeks ago. When the match began and she came out first, many fans were surprised, including those in attendance.

A female star has won the Rumble from the #1 spot, as Rhea Ripley did it in 2023. At WrestleMania XL last year, IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley, the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble. The two stars were once part of a villainous faction known as Damage CTRL.

Bayley dethroned IYO last year, but if the latter wins this year's Rumble, she could challenge the current WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

