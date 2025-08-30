  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • "Triple H has shown he doesn't care," "Will be released soon"- WWE fans react to 28-year-old star's booking on SmackDown

"Triple H has shown he doesn't care," "Will be released soon"- WWE fans react to 28-year-old star's booking on SmackDown

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 30, 2025 18:38 GMT
Triple H is the WWE CCO [Image credit: WWE.com]
Triple H is the WWE CCO [Image credit: WWE.com]

Triple H has been handling the creative duties in WWE over the last three years. While the company has been smashing records under his guidance, questions were raised about a 28-year-old star's booking direction after her loss on SmackDown.

Ad

The star in question, Kiana James, made her SmackDown in-ring debut last night. She faced Michin in a singles match, but she could last only seven seconds as the latter picked up a win via roll up immediately after the bell rang. Giulia, whose advocate is James, attacked Michin after the match, setting up a potential bout between the two down the line.

Kiana James' losing her first match on the main roster after being away for over a year in just a few seconds caused a major uproar among fans. While some questioned Triple H's decision, others noted that the star was just not good enough for a more prominent spot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Below are a few fan reactions to her loss:

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad
Ad

Some even questioned the decision to pair Kiana with Giulia, noting that the former herself was not over, while another spoke about her debut lasting just seven seconds:

Ad
Ad

Another fan had an opinion on the company's CCO:

Ad

The WWE Universe is also disappointed with Triple H's booking of Giulia

While Kiana James' booking caused a major uproar among fans, there has been more backlash about the way Triple H and Co. have handled Giulia since her Women's United States Championship win.

Giulia recently made her WWE main roster debut after spending a few months on NXT. While The Beautiful Madness did not take long to win her first title on SmackDown, her booking since winning the gold has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Ad

She has defended the Women's United States Championship just once on TV programming in the last two months, and barely gets any screen time during weekly shows.

Ad

However, it appears that things could be changing for the former NXT Women's Champion as WWE seems to be building towards a program between her and Michin.

While the two won't get a place on the Clash in Paris match card, a bout on one of the upcoming SmackDowns looks likely.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications