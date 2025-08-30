"Triple H has shown he doesn't care," "Will be released soon"- WWE fans react to 28-year-old star's booking on SmackDown

Triple H has been handling the creative duties in WWE over the last three years. While the company has been smashing records under his guidance, questions were raised about a 28-year-old star's booking direction after her loss on SmackDown.The star in question, Kiana James, made her SmackDown in-ring debut last night. She faced Michin in a singles match, but she could last only seven seconds as the latter picked up a win via roll up immediately after the bell rang. Giulia, whose advocate is James, attacked Michin after the match, setting up a potential bout between the two down the line.Kiana James' losing her first match on the main roster after being away for over a year in just a few seconds caused a major uproar among fans. While some questioned Triple H's decision, others noted that the star was just not good enough for a more prominent spot.Below are a few fan reactions to her loss:Solo @topSoloStanLINK@WrestleFeatures Triple H has shown he doesn't care about her. Will be released soonLukaTesa21 @lukatesa21LINK@WrestleFeatures People were hyping Kiana James for months and WWE does this 😭Some even questioned the decision to pair Kiana with Giulia, noting that the former herself was not over, while another spoke about her debut lasting just seven seconds:big mami cool @asukascityLINK@WrestleFeatures LMAOOO they told me this woman would uplift Giulia tho she can’t even uplift herselfJust Mykell @just_mykellLINK@WrestleFeatures Kiana James first match after over a year and she loses in less than 7 secs, this company💔Another fan had an opinion on the company's CCO:James Dwyer @jamesdwyer192LINK@WrestleFeatures Triple H is so abysmal...The WWE Universe is also disappointed with Triple H's booking of GiuliaWhile Kiana James' booking caused a major uproar among fans, there has been more backlash about the way Triple H and Co. have handled Giulia since her Women's United States Championship win.Giulia recently made her WWE main roster debut after spending a few months on NXT. While The Beautiful Madness did not take long to win her first title on SmackDown, her booking since winning the gold has raised a lot of eyebrows. She has defended the Women's United States Championship just once on TV programming in the last two months, and barely gets any screen time during weekly shows.However, it appears that things could be changing for the former NXT Women's Champion as WWE seems to be building towards a program between her and Michin. While the two won't get a place on the Clash in Paris match card, a bout on one of the upcoming SmackDowns looks likely.