Triple H has not shut the door on released WWE star’s potential return (Exclusive)

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has come under the scanner after the recent set of releases. Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter discussed the situation and spoke about how some released stars might still return to the company.
Last week, reports emerged that some stars from NXT and the main roster had been released. These included prominent names such as Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and more.
During a recent Q&A session with WrestleVotes, Bill Apter revealed that Braun Strowman and WWE possibly had an understanding. The veteran journalist suggested that The Monster of All Monsters could be roped back in for a small program a few months down the line, owing to his good relations with Triple H and the company.
"I heard that it was not an angry break, and if they call him six months or a year down the road, 'We need you for three or four months,' he'd be willing to do it again." [From 32:48 onwards]
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
Many agree that Triple H used Braun Strowman brilliantly to get some stars over the past year. His recent feud with Jacob Fatu established The Samoan Werewolf as a major star on the WWE roster.
It will be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion returns to the company again in the future.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.