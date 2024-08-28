Triple H has silently brought about major change in WWE barely anyone has noticed, explains veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H has sneaked in a major change in WWE since rising to power, according to legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter. While this particular change has transformed creative bookings of stars, it may not be apparent to everyone at first glance.

Since The Game's ascension to becoming the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion, there have been significantly fewer squash matches than what used to be the norm under Vince McMahon's regime. As per veteran journalist Bill Apter, there is a noticeable dip in the number of jobbers in the active scene.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast this week, Apter talked about how jobbers were initially known as prelim people. When the conversation turned to jobbers in WWE, the 78-year-old veteran named Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin as his top picks and said:

"I was gonna say that he (Baron Corbin) was my next choice (after Apollo Crews). But, you know I am trying to look at, there's no real prelim people (jobbers) on a lot of the TV shows at this point." [17:35 - 17:48]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin will come back to the forefront of the active WWE scene someday soon.

