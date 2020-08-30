Triple H on how #SpeakingOut has affected NXT UK

Triple H recently spoke to Metro where WWE COO opened up about a variety of topics but, most importantly, the return of NXT UK.

All 👀 on the #NXTUK Tag Team division... pic.twitter.com/2eazLzPpIn — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 27, 2020

NXT UK came under scrutiny following the allegations that surfaced during the #SpeakingOut movement. El Ligero, Travis Banks, and referee Joel Allen were released after allegations surfaced while several others were suspended. Triple H spoke about how NXT UK was affected by the allegations and reiterated that WWE has zero-tolerance in such matters:

Part of this is why we started [NXT UK] in the first place was to professionalize and put that system into place where everyone can feel safe and protected, and have a working environment that is inclusive of everyone and the opportunity to do what we do. We take every allegation very seriously, and you can refer back to our policy. It's zero tolerance for things of this manner.

We look into everything. We look into it, we go from there to see what is legitimate, what is not, what is real, what isn't, and deal with it accordingly. While a lot of these things happened years ago, we take them very seriously. We also have an open policy with everybody. No one should ever feel like, 'I didn't wanna say anything.' That's the exact opposite of what we want. We're trying to make this the safe, inclusive environment for everybody that it should be.' H/T: WINC

Triple H comments on fans possibly returning to NXT UK

With NXT UK set to tape from the BT Sport Studios due to the pandemic, Triple H thanked them for being amazing partners. Triple H also added that he was ready to see fans in the arena again soon.

That is the intent and the hope. BT has been – I can't say it enough – an amazing partner. When you look at that studio, it's perfect for what we do, but they are perfect for what we do. They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally. They have once of the most technologically advanced studios in the world. It's an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to in there long term to be able to create this content. And I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in, obviously we'd be thrilled and excited.

NXT UK will return later this month and as mentioned above, will be taped in the BT Sport Studios.