Triple H special of What Went Down to air on BT Sport tonight

BT Sport have announced that a special edition of What Went Down will air tonight, with a look back at WWE legend Triple H's career - featuring The Game himself and Stephanie McMahon!

The episode sees Triple H and Stephanie McMahon sit down with BT Sport - via video call - to watch through the highlights of The Game’s legendary 25-year career, and give viewers a peek behind the curtain as we find out more about what actually happened behind the scenes during some of wrestling's most memorable moments.

Triple H tells the WWE Universe What Went Down

Ahead of the show's official premiere, BT Sport have released a sneak preview of THAT Spear from Roman Reigns on Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 32, where The Game and WWE's Chief Brand Officer discuss exactly what went down and why, and letting everyone in on just how it all came together and what their expectations were, going in.

Viewers in the UK & Ireland can watch the 60-minute special in its entirety at 9 PM tonight via BT Sport 3.

