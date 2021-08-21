Triple H discusses the hiring process and shift in NXT

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Triple H spoke about the recent shift in direction for WWE NXT as a promotion.

Triple H has been the driving force behind NXT since its inception in 2010. Triple H propelled the developmental brand as an alternative to RAW and SmackDown by signing top talent from around the world and churning out compelling storylines.

Triple H revealed the hiring process for NXT. He said he always looked long-term when it came to hiring talent to train for WWE. Triple H detailed whether a performer had been on the independent wrestling circuit was not a huge factor for him.

Triple H recalled the words of Vince McMahon stating that they were focused on the potential of a star and whether they were willing to work hard to reach that potential in the business.

"It never really shifted. Go back and look at the hiring process, not the hiring process of the television shows, but the hiring process of who we are looking to train to make WWE superstars. Long term, if you go back and look at that, it hasn't shifted. It's been the same process. I don't negate anybody, and from a standpoint of 'I wrestled some independent stuff', 'Alright you're out.' That's not a factor to me but that's also not a factor that makes me go, 'Okay you're in.' When they get in here today, and if somebody here hits the rope perfectly every time, does every role perfectly, does all the stuff, looks easy because they've been training and also if somebody showed me anything," Triple H revealed.

Triple H reveals what goes behind building a top star

Triple H also spoke about the WWE tryouts before SummerSlam. The Cerebral Assassin detailed that out of the 38 performers in the tryouts, they were looking to sign up about 13-16 people.

Triple H mentioned that the tryouts for him were an opportunity to hand a chance to people that stand out in the room and have the potential to break out as stars in the business.

