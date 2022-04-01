WWE legend believes Triple H would have been a big star without marrying Stephanie McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T supported Triple H regarding an issue that has plagued The Game for most of his career.

Despite The Cerebral Assassin's ability both in the ring and on the microphone, there has always been a small fraction of people who believe Triple H was only successful in WWE due to being Stephanie McMahon's husband.

However, speaking on the podcast Hall of Fame, Booker came out in support of his old rival and said Hunter would've always become a star in WWE regardless of his relationship with Stephanie:

“Triple H would have been a star no matter if he married the boss’s daughter or not. Would he have been just as wealthy? That’s another story. But as far as being a major player in this business, he was one of the guys, before he ever married Stephanie, that was on the front line in that war against WCW. He was one of the main reasons things got turned around.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon I could not be more proud of you @TripleH ! You are one of the biggest icons in @wwe history. What you have given to our business and our fans in & out of the ring is unparalleled. Thank you for the past 25 years, I can’t wait to see what comes next! #HHH25 #TheGame I LOVE YOU! I could not be more proud of you @TripleH! You are one of the biggest icons in @wwe history. What you have given to our business and our fans in & out of the ring is unparalleled. Thank you for the past 25 years, I can’t wait to see what comes next! #HHH25 #TheGame I LOVE YOU! https://t.co/uE0D6mAnau

Whether or not Hunter's marriage to Stephanie impacted his wrestling career, his natural talent will always be the dominant factor in making him a star.

Vince McMahon once stopped Stephanie and Triple H from dating

Today, Hunter and Stephanie McMahon are the most influential and respected couple in pro wrestling.

However, in a 2014 interview with The Huffington Post, Stephanie revealed a brief period when Vince McMahon didn't give Triple H permission to date his daughter:

"When you think about what it took for my husband to put his career on the line. What if things didn’t go well?...If it didn’t work out, what would that mean for him? We were given permission and then it was taken away. In terms of the reasons why, I don’t know if he was getting pressure. It was a really big thing in our business for the top star to be dating the boss’ daughter and all of the implications it could have.” (H/T - Huffington Post)

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon #grateful #HappyFathersDay @tripleh Thank you for always having a shoulder to cry on, for always listening, for teaching them how to overcome their fears, and for wrapping your big arms around them when they need it most. I couldn’t ask for a better father to my children. #HappyFathersDay @tripleh Thank you for always having a shoulder to cry on, for always listening, for teaching them how to overcome their fears, and for wrapping your big arms around them when they need it most. I couldn’t ask for a better father to my children. ❤️❤️❤️ #grateful https://t.co/hCCQ3FLeaL

Although their relationship got off to a rocky start, Stephanie and Hunter are close to celebrating 20 years of marriage and are living happily with their three daughters.

