Triple H and Stephanie McMahon react to WWE's NXT Halloween Havoc event

This week's edition of WWE NXT hosted Halloween Havoc as the event came back for the first time in over two decades. Halloween Havoc was a pay-per-view hosted annually in WCW, where things used to take a wild and crazy turn. On NXT's edition of Halloween Havoc, WWE Superstar gave it their all, and it featured everything a fan could imagine. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took to their Twitter accounts to react to the show.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon react to WWE's NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE's NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off with a huge title change in the form of an enormous title change. Johnny Gargano faced Damian Priest in a match for the NXT North American title. During the match, there was an interruption by a mysterious masked figure, who came out, hit Priest with a kendo stick, and handed Johnny Gargano the tombstone that allowed Gargano to win the match over Priest.

As a result, Johnny Gargano became the North American Champion in WWE. Triple H was thrilled with the results of the first match, and things only continued from there.

The first spin of the wheel, a deflated pumpkin, and absolutely BRUTAL #DevilsPlayground match, and a NEW #NXTNATitle Champion... AND THIS IS ONLY THE FIRST MATCH! #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT — Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020

Later on in the night, Rhea Ripley faced Raquel Gonzalez in a women's match, to which the reaction was spectacular. In one of the most physical fights seen on the brand, Rhea Ripley had to throw everything and the kitchen sink at Raquel Gonzalez to win the match, and got praised by the man behind NXT for her troubles.

.@RheaRipley_WWE and @RaquelWWE show an entirely different side of the @WWENXT women’s division. That could be the most physical fight we’ve seen in any division on any brand... #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc https://t.co/qNNfEXzbGd — Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020

The reactions kept on coming, and at the end of the night, after Io Shirai was able to defeat Candice LeRae, Triple H was lost for words. The match ended after Shotzi Blackheart stopped a masked figure from interfering and helping LeRae. Triple H also had some kind words for Blackheart as well, for the WWE Superstar's work in the position as host.

The incredible action of #HalloweenHavoc was aided by a BREAKOUT performance by our host, @ShotziWWE. A bright star with even bigger ⭐️ potential! #WeAreNXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Jd3tJerBUE — Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020

Stephanie McMahon was also extremely complimentary as she talked about WWE's NXT Halloween Havoc show, and how it had delivered on every front, while praising the event on Twitter.

Fans enjoyed the show as well, and there have been tweets asking WWE to make it an annual event held every October.