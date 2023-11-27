Triple H strategically exposed AEW with CM Punk's hire; according to former WWE veteran

The former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels Triple H has sent a message to AEW after hiring CM Punk.

Punk was unceremoniously released from AEW earlier this year. Tony Khan fired the Second City Saint with cause due to a backstage altercation. Since then, rumors have been circulating about his return to WWE. Finally, fans got to see his return this week at Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

On a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager explained that Triple H showed that the Stamford-based promotion was ready to work with a man that the AEW management could not handle. He exposed the hypocrisy of the Employee Value Propositions (EVPs) in the company and how they mistreated him backstage.

"The point is, they smell this s***er's blood in the water and they're chomping on it because now, Triple H has told everybody in AEW, yeah the guy that your EVPs said was a cancer and they couldn't get along under any circumstances. They didn't wanna speak to, they didn't wanna meet with, they didn't wanna work with, they didn't wanna make up with, and their friends and minions hounded him and badgered him until finally he facelocked one of them, well now, he's gonna main event WrestleMania," Cornette said. [2:31 - 3:06]

Jim Cornette pointed out how Cody Rhodes also left AEW before CM Punk

During the same conversation, Jim Cornette also pointed out how AEW also let Cody Rhodes go. He explained that The American Nightmare has transcended as the biggest babyface in the business now and will probably headline WrestleMania again next year.

"That's following the only EVP so far to date that has left that Titanic of a vessel, who is probably gonna main event the other night of the fu****g WrestleMania, because he's the hottest babyface in the business," Cornette said. [3:07 - 3:22]

WWE has advertised CM Punk and Randy Orton for this week's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see what the two legendary stars have to say on the flagship show.

