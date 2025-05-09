Triple H subtly rejected any mentions of legendary non-WWE faction, says former champion: "Are we actually going to go there?"

WWE has been known to avoid mentioning wrestlers and factions not in the company, especially during the previous regime. While speaking to Fightful, former WWE star Karl Anderson revealed a conversation with Triple H where he rejected the idea of mentioning the Bullet Club.

Ad

The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) were recently released by WWE in February. After getting released by the Stamford-based promotion, they announced their return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling in May.

Karl Anderson recently revealed a conversation with Triple H where he discussed using references to the original Bullet Club. As revealed to Fightful by Anderson, Triple H asked them not to mention the NJPW faction and not use the finger guns that were made famous by the group.

Ad

Trending

It was reported that the Good Brothers were never outright told that they cannot say "Bullet Club". However, they revealed that one time when they were mentioning "Bullet Proof", Triple H replied with:

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"Are we actually going there?"

They were also asked not to do the gun hand gesture made famous by the NJPW.

Ad

While the Stamford-based promotion has mentioned Bullet Club multiple times previously, they still avoid using gestures associated with the original Bullet Club. Fans are looking forward to seeing the Good Brothers back in NJPW.

The Good Brothers to team up with The Young Bucks after WWE release

After getting released by the Stamford-based promotion, the Good Brothers recently announced their return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They are set to compete at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 9 in the Toyota Arena, Ontario.

Ad

The duo is set to team up with former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks against the War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Gedo, and David Finlay).

"OFFICIAL: The Good Brothers are back in NJPW as Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows join the Young Bucks against the War Dogs this Friday at Resurgence! Friday, May 9, @toyota.arena, Ontario, CA!"

Fans are excited to see the Good Brothers reunite with the Young Bucks in the eight-man tag team match. It'll be interesting to see which of the two teams emerges victorious at Resurgence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More