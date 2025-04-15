Triple H takes a shot at his best friend, Shawn Michaels

Triple H has now taken a shot at his best friend, Shawn Michaels, during this week's WWE RAW.

Shawn Michaels had posted earlier tonight on social media, making fun of Triple H and hinting that he was making him induct him into the Hall of Fame, which is clearly not the case. He said that he had to say yes to inducting him because The Game was his boss. He then mentioned that it would be an honor but asked if that was what the legend had wanted him to say.

"I can’t believe he’s my Boss…I had to say Yes! jk he’s my best friend & it would be my honor to induct @tripleH into the HOF. Was that good Boss??? 🤠"

During RAW, Triple H decided to take a shot at him, making fun of his social media posts. He said that his best friend was at least better at giving speeches than he was at posting on social media. With Michaels giving the speech for the Hall of Fame induction, he will be hoping for a proper speech to honor him as he enters the hallowed halls for a second time.

It remains to be seen what kind of speech Michaels has planned for his best friend later this week at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

