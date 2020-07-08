Triple H talks about the 'frustrating' points of current Champion Keith Lee

Triple H reveals how this current Champion has improved and what he was lacking

Triple H has been the genius behind NXT from it's inception

Triple H

Triple H has achieved major success in his in-ring career such as becoming a 14-time World Champion. However, he has also had great success outside the ring in WWE. Triple H is credited with the success of NXT and he has been the guiding force of the black and gold brand ever since it began.

NXT will feature the second night of its Great American Bash special this week. One of the matches that will be taking place at the show will be NXT Champion Adam Cole vs North American Champion Keith Lee in a winner takes all match.

Triple H on Keith Lee

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Triple H talked about Keith Lee and how he had loopholes in his game when he joined NXT and how he has improved.

"Keith brings a big presence, and he carries such enormous respect with him. He is a moment-maker and a reason to watch, and he knows that, but he’s also super open to a different manner of doing things."

Triple H also revealed that initially, Keith Lee has some frustrating points which needed to be refined.

"When he first came in, there were some frustrating points. He wanted more, but I saw that ability. There were little gaps in his game, and the goal was for us to help him to be even more huge. He has limitless, pun intended, talent, with all the tools and ability, but we wanted to sharpen him up first before we let him loose. The second you let him go, as you see now, no one can take their eyes off him, everyone is watching."

Keith Lee has made a major impact in NXT and his few appearances on the main roster have also demonstrated that WWE looks at him as a future megastar.

Adam Cole is the longest-reigning NXT Champion and it will be interesting to see if The Limitless One will be able to dethrone the Panama City Playboy Adam Cole in their match at the Great American Bash.

Speaking of Adam Cole, Triple H stated that Adam Cole is a very good performer and is the cornerstone of NXT.