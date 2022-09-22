"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him" - Triple H recalls an important lesson he learned from WWE Veteran

Triple H recently recalled an important lesson he learned from fromer WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon was the backbone of WWE and guided the company for several decades as its CEO and Chairman. Apart from this, he also played a major role in the creative department of WWE programming. In July, he officially announced his retirement from the company.

After McMahon's departure, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and began to oversee the creative department of all three brands. Speaking to Sporting News, the 53-year-old recalled an important lesson that he learned from Vince McMahon:

"When it comes to Vince, when it comes to a lot of people here, but especially Vince, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. None of this would be here. All these people that are here today, it's all to his genius, his drive, his vision. Things change, and he's taught me an important lesson also. When things change, you don't wanna be first in. You don't wanna be last in, but you wanna let other people kind of get in there a little bit and see how the water feels and then get in there." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Triple H was last seen promoting the upcoming premium live event Crown Jewel at a recent press conference.

Triple H announced Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Every year, WWE produces two premium live events in Saudi Arabia. One of which is Crown Jewel, which usually takes place at the beginning of November, a few weeks before Survivor Series.

Last week, WWE held a press conference after Roman Reigns and Logan Paul started taking verbal shots at each other following Reigns' appearance on a recent episode of ImPaulsive.

During the press conference, Triple H officially announced that Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 'The Maverick' Logan Paul at this year's edition of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event of Crown Jewel. In the end, Reigns took the Universal Championship and hit The Beast Incarnate to retain the title.

Do you think Logan Paul can dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

