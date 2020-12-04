Triple H talks about lessons he learned while working with Pat Patterson

WWE EVP Triple H discussed a wide variety of topics during the latest NXT TakeOver: WarGames media call, one of which was the recent passing of WWE legend Pat Patterson. Triple H had loads of memories about Patterson to share and also opened up on the influence the Hall of Famer had on him.

Triple H made a bold statement about Pat Patterson and said that he doesn't know if there's anyone outside Vince McMahon who has had a bigger impact on WWE and the business, than Patterson. The Game further stated that he hasn't come across a greater mind than Pat Patterson. Triple H added that there's no one else he learned from more than the fallen legend.

Triple H shared several more tidbits about Pat Patterson, which were covered by Sportskeeda's own Andrea Hangst. Check out the tweets below:

Triple H opens by talking about Pat Patterson. “I don’t know if there’s anyone maybe outside Vince who has a bigger influence on WWE, industry as a whole” than Patterson #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WarGames — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 3, 2020

“I don’t know if I’ve come across a greater mind” says Triple H of Patterson. Calls him “so positive, so wonderful to be around.” #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WarGames — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 3, 2020

Triple H notes that Patterson would love to go to NXT TakeOver shows, would have tears in his eyes, so emotional, passionate in his love for the business. #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WarGames — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 3, 2020

They watched the alley fight between Patterson and Sgt. Slaughter during a break at the CWC yesterday. Talent was super into it. #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WarGames — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 3, 2020

When asked about what lessons he learned from Patterson about developing talent, Triple H says “all of them.” “So many things I either learned directly from Pat himself” or things Shawn or Razor Ramon learned from him. #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WarGames — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 3, 2020

Triple H adds that it was “a day to day thing” where he’d learn from Pat. “It was constant, his teaching was constant." #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WarGames — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 3, 2020

Triple H says there’s probably no one he learned more from than Pat Patterson. #NXT #NXTTakeOver #WarGames — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 3, 2020

Triple H and Pat Patterson worked behind the scenes for a long period of time

Triple H made his way to WWE in the mid-90s and managed to become one of the biggest Superstars in the business in a short period of time. Triple H soon began getting involved in backstage affairs, which eventually helped him take on a bigger role in WWE as the company's EVP. Throughout his stint with WWE, Triple H got to work with Pat Patterson behind the scenes, and the influence Patterson had on The Game can't be discounted.