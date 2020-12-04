Triple H talks about lessons he learned while working with Pat Patterson

WWE EVP Triple H discussed a wide variety of topics during the latest NXT TakeOver: WarGames media call, one of which was the recent passing of WWE legend Pat Patterson. Triple H had loads of memories about Patterson to share and also opened up on the influence the Hall of Famer had on him.
Triple H made a bold statement about Pat Patterson and said that he doesn't know if there's anyone outside Vince McMahon who has had a bigger impact on WWE and the business, than Patterson. The Game further stated that he hasn't come across a greater mind than Pat Patterson. Triple H added that there's no one else he learned from more than the fallen legend.
Triple H shared several more tidbits about Pat Patterson, which were covered by Sportskeeda's own Andrea Hangst. Check out the tweets below:
Triple H and Pat Patterson worked behind the scenes for a long period of time
Triple H made his way to WWE in the mid-90s and managed to become one of the biggest Superstars in the business in a short period of time. Triple H soon began getting involved in backstage affairs, which eventually helped him take on a bigger role in WWE as the company's EVP. Throughout his stint with WWE, Triple H got to work with Pat Patterson behind the scenes, and the influence Patterson had on The Game can't be discounted.Published 04 Dec 2020, 09:42 IST