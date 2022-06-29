"There were big plans for us" - WWE veteran recalls teaming up with Triple H in their early days

AEW star William Regal recalled the time when he formed a tag team with Triple H during their WCW days.

William Regal has worked with several superstars and won tag team gold on multiple occasions. He also had the privilege to work with The Cerebral Assassin before he made it big in WWE.

Before Hunter moved to WWE, he and Regal were a tandem in WCW. On a recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, the 54-year-old talked about how he was put in a tag team with Triple H during their early days:

“We were put together as a tag team to be the original Blue Bloods. Jody Hamilton was running the Power Plant in Atlanta. I had been in WCW a year before him [Triple H]... I wanted to teach him as much of that old British stuff as possible, not that he ever really needed it or used it that much.”

Regal went on to say why they teamed together and the original plans for the two.

“There was a decision to put us together as a tag team, which there are a few matches that you can see on YouTube.We were ready to unleash this team. They were going to put Sherri Martel with us and there were big plans for us.” [H/t - Wrestling News]

Despite the initial pairing, the two veterans went on to have successful solo careers in WWE.

Willam Regal recalls why he advised Triple H to go to WWE

In the mid-'90s, it was common for one wrestler to move from one company to another. During that time, companies sought opportunities to secure their competitors' top stars for their benefit. Meanwhile, stars like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall shifted from one company to another for better pay.

In their early years, Regal and Triple H were at the Atlanta Power Plant in WCW. During the same episode, the AEW personality recalled why he advised The Cerebral Assassin to go to WWE instead of sticking around in World Championship Wrestling.

“At the same time, his contract was up. There was some talk of me going as well, but I had already had a deal with WCW, and WCW was paying for my family’s green cards... But I said to him, ‘You need to go to the WWF.’ He needed to go because what he lacked was reps... He made his mind up I think anyway, but he asked me my opinion. I said, ‘What you need now is reps. You need to go.'” [H/T - Wrestling News]

It would have been interesting to see the tag team in action for an extended period of time. Fortunately, the duo ended up in WWE and worked together for years on NXT.

