Triple H tells Superstar she will be #1 in WWE in five years

Triple H, the brains behind WWE NXT, has been instrumental in shaping the black and gold brand, while also helping numerous wrestlers become huge stars on the main roster.

NXT is seen as a finishing school for those that come into WWE, to eventually go to RAW and SmackDown to become mega stars. The likes of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Kevin Owens, to name a few, have come through the ranks at NXT before winning world titles.

Triple H has now predicted that a current WWE NXT Superstar, Rhea Ripley, will become the #1 star in WWE in 5 years' time.

Before NXT Takeover 31, Rhea Ripley asked Triple H to give her an opportunity at facing the NXT Women’s Champion. Triple H praised Ripley, the former NXT Women's Champion, by stating that she rose up the ranks very quickly after joining WWE. He also spoke about Ripley's feuds with Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair, and said that Ripley backed her claim of being very good in a WWE ring.

Triple H then predicted that Ripley will become one of the best in WWE in the next five years:

"It's one thing to say somebody is good today. It's one thing to say where they will be tomorrow. If I had to be a betting man and lay money down and look across the board of everybody in this industry three years from now, five years from now, what is the layout at the top? [points to Rhea Ripley] Number one." (H/T Fightful)

Ripley joined WWE in 2017 at the age of 20 and quickly became the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion, and later became the NXT Women's Champion, when she defeated Shayna Baszler last December.

She had a huge match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, who returned to NXT briefly. Charlotte won the match, before losing it to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, where Ripley was the third woman in the triple threat match.

Shirai still holds the belt, and we could see Ripley challenge the Japanese Superstar in the near future.