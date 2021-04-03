Triple H on The Undertaker's "soft" comments

Triple H has addressed The Undertaker's recent comments about the current roster being "soft." The Game stated that The Phenom has always been "bluntly honest," but his comments were made to help WWE stars improve themselves.

The Undertaker spoke about the current WWE roster on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and said it was different from when he was starting out. He talked about how the current locker room has Superstars playing video games and that it has gone a bit "soft."

Ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, Triple H was asked about The Undertaker's comments on the WWE roster. The Game said that legends like The Undertaker have been in the business for a long time and he's earned "the right" to give his point of view.

"Everybody has a piece of the business and the business always morphs and changes, and people have opinions and you can agree with them, you can disagree with them. 'Taker has always been one of those guys that is very bluntly honest and the great thing about him, though, is he’s bluntly honest with that opinion. ‘Here’s how I think it should be, and here’s how I could help you to get there.’ So he’s wide open to all of that. His comments and his intentions are always with the best of intent or desire to improve.” (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Triple H stated that the pro wrestling business changes all the time and that every generation is different.

Triple H on working with The Undertaker

Triple H said that businesses that are successful "tap in" to what people want and strive to make the product better.

He stated that he wants to work with The Undertaker to help make it better on "every level."

The Undertaker has previously trained young WWE Superstars at the Performance Center.