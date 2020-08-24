Triple H on why he thinks Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam was one of the best WWE PPVs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company went above and beyond its means to make fans comfortable and engage with the show. WWE SummerSlam came to an end when The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Braun Strowman to become the Universal Champion. Soon after The Fiend won the Title, he was attacked by Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns' return was the biggest highlight of the night and Triple H has commented on The Big Dog's return.

Triple H's reaction to Roman Reigns returning at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns speared the Universal Champion soon after he won the Title at WWE SummerSlam. Triple H, who is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development in WWE, commented on WWE SummerSlam ending with Roman Reigns standing tall.

What an ending to #SummerSlam. A chaotic and exciting end to what was a phenomenal show. Sometimes the BIG DOG has to show you it’s still his yard. https://t.co/WPR1Oj3cDK — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2020

Roman Reigns had been missing in action for four long months. The Big Dog was in line to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. But due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns decided to pull himself from the Showcase Of Immortals.

At WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns was replaced with Braun Strowman, who went on to beat Goldberg and win the Universal Championship. The Monster Among Men managed to hold on to the Title for four months before losing it to The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam last night.

It doesn't seem like Triple H is wrong about why The Big Dog returned. After attacking the two competitors of the main event at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns proceeded to raise the Universal Championship above his head.

With WWE's next PPV a week away, it looks like the company is building towards a Universal Championship match that involves Roman Reigns. As of now, nothing much is known about WWE Payback. But Triple H is right in saying that The Big Dog has reminded the WWE Universe that this is still his yard.