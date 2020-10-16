Triple H thought FTR were bluffing when they asked for WWE release

FTR f.k.a. The Revival wasn't happy with their roles in WWE. They had sought to leave WWE for a while but were denied several times when asked for their release. They were eventually granted their releases recently, and the team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood soon found themselves in AEW, which was rumored for a while.

As guests on AEW Unrestricted, FTR recounted the day they asked for their release from WWE, back in January of 2019.

FTR said that Triple H initially agreed to their WWE release in 2019

FTR told Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards that they were unhappy in their time in WWE and had planned to leave for a while. Cash Wheeler of FTR said that it was in January of 2019 that they asked for their release. He spoke of coming after a match and asking to talk to Vince McMahon, but he was busy with TV and kept putting it off.

They finally had a match on WWE RAW, and then after the match, spoke directly to Vince McMahon and Triple H and asked to talk to them for five minutes. Vince was again busy, but Triple H had a word with them. He said:

"We politely asked for our release. Initially, I think he thought we were bluffing. He said, 'oh okay. you can have it. Go talk to Mark Carano, we'll get everything set up.' So, we did that. The next day, we got a phone call saying it's not happening."

It's interesting to think that it took over a year for WWE to release FTR from their contracts. Though it's unclear whether they would have gone to AEW, things might have been slightly different for FTR.

With that said, their current run as AEW Tag Team Champions has been splendid. It'll be interesting to see what lies in the future for FTR.

