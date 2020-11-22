WWE veteran and former Superstar Fred Rosser fka Darren Young was released by WWE in 2017. The former Nexus member recently competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the NJPW Strong event. Young picked up a win on his debut where he teamed up with Alex Zayne to beat The DKC and Clark Connors.

Triple H told Darren Young he couldn't use the Crossface Chicen Wing

Darren Young was recently a guest on The Hannibal TV. During the interview, Darren Young discussed his match against The Miz at Battleground 2016. While talking about the match, Young revealed how Triple H told him he could no longer use his finisher at the time, the Crossface Chicken Wing:

I was told by Triple H that I couldn't use the Crossface Chicken Wing - Bob Backlund's hold because it was a dangerous hold. I said, you know, I'm not gonna hurt anyone with it and he said 'try putting it on Randy Orton' because Randy Orton had bad shoulders. I said I'm not gonna hurt anyone with the Crossface Chicken Wing so he suggested that I do the Cobra Clutch and I was devastated. I said, if I wanted Sgt. Slaughter as my life coach, I would have had Sgt. Slaughter. So he told me I couldn't use the Crossface Chicken Wing and I could only use the Cobra Clutch so the finish was thrown out between the Miz and I because I put on the Cobra Clutch on the outside and let go, just like a whatevever finish. So I was devastated.

Darren Young revealed that he later found out that The Miz also had a small part in him being unable to use the Crossface Chicken Wing:

Then I come to find out weeks later, The Miz had said that he didn't watch NXT but that one particular week he watched NXT and he saw that Asuka was using the Asuka Lock which was a version of the Crossface Chicken Wing. I was devastated. I was like 'oh man, come on, give a dog a bone'. I can't cry over spilt milk because I, again we're best speaking from the heart and these are experiences I went through, these are experiences that made me a stronger person. I'm rocking and rolling with New Japan. My goal is still to wrestle in Japan because any time I did WWE I was always on a different tour or not on tour at all.

