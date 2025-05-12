Triple H "took the bullet" in major WWE decision, says long-time ally: "Shawn could have protected him but didn't"

A WWE Hall of Famer revealed insights on what happened two decades ago involving Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It was a time when Michaels could have protected his best friend from being punished but didn't.

One of the biggest incidents in WWE history was the "Curtain Call" at Madison Square Garden in 1996 when The Kliq broke kayfabe, which almost compromised the business back then. The Game received the brunt of the blame because Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were going to WCW, and Shawn Michaels was the WWE Champion at that time.

On the most recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Nash was asked to give some details of what happened after "Curtain Call." He revealed that Michaels could have helped Hunter avoid punishment but didn't do anything. There was also some animosity between the members, though it didn't lead to any major beef.

"(Triple H) took the bullet. Shawn could have protected him but didn't, and then when Shawn started to spiral through personal demons, Paul was there for him. … I know there was (animosity between Shawn and Hunter), yeah. I think there was on all of our ends, like ‘cause if anybody was untouchable, it was Shawn. Shawn was a champ," Nash said. [From 35:32 - 36:08]

In the end, things worked out for Triple H as he endured a rough patch in his career and turned into one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. He also married into the McMahon family, and now serves as the company's Chief Content Officer and head of creative.

Shawn Michaels inducted Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame

Despite what happened after the "Curtain Call," the friendship between Triple H and Shawn Michaels and the rest of The Kliq grew stronger. While The Game is in charge of creative in the main roster, Michaels holds the key to the future of WWE in NXT.

From being best friends to in-ring rivals, Hunter and Shawn are leading the company to its next generation as executives. The Heartbreak Kid also inducted his best friend, The Cerebral Assassin, into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April.

As for the rest of The Kliq, Kevin Nash and X-Pac are signed to WWE under legends contracts. Scott Hall, unfortunately, passed away on March 14, 2022, at the age of 63.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More