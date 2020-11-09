There were reports suggesting that Triple H attempted to convince the now-former AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR to return to NXT. These reports were confirmed by the duo in an interview with talkSport.

Up next is the #AEW World Tag Team Championship between the two best teams on the planet today!#FTRvsYOUNGBUCKS #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/vIpJ8RrKew — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Triple H apparently tried his best to get FTR to return to NXT, and the duo even credited the former World Champion for his help and his respectfulness throughout the negotiations. However The Revival, as they were known back then, felt they had accomplished all they could with WWE. Dax Harwood said:

"There were talks with us and Triple H to go back to NXT and they tried very hard to keep us. It was all professional and all respectful and we were very gracious to the offers we got and to what Triple H was going to provide for us, but ultimately, we knew that our time in WWE was over at that time." H/t talkSport

Triple H wanted FTR to recalim their past glory in NXT

Cash Wheeler also chimed in, agreeing with his partner Dax Harwood's claims and thanking Triple H for what was an amazing opportunity. Yet, despite having such a chance handed to them, they knew they couldn't return to the past.

"Once we got pulled from all of our dates on the main roster, it was down to NXT as the option and we talked to Hunter at length, there were offers on the table that were very tempting because we loved NXT and we loved our time there, but at the end of the day like Dax said, we knew that our time there was done. We didn’t want to go back to the past – we’d done that. We wanted to come here [AEW]." H/t talkSport

In fact, FTR wanted to come to AEW to what they considered to be the best Tag Team division in pro wrestling. FTR recently had what was one of the best matches in tag team wrestling history with The Young Bucks, where they lost their AEW Tag Team Championships. However, it is hard to say whether they wouldn't have gotten the same in NXT.

Some of the most special times of my life. Probably my favorite match of my career. I wish I could wrestle these guys every day for the rest of my life. https://t.co/ZmyOo597WW — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) October 26, 2020

It is clear that Triple H really wanted FTR back in NXT, and who can blame him. Their match against The Young Bucks and all the classics they had in NXT goes to show how special a tag team they are. Perhaps one day they may return to NXT or WWE and wow the fans once again.