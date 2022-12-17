Create

"Triple H is trying really hard" – WWE Universe is heavily criticizing top tag team's performance after a major botch on SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Dec 17, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE!
Earlier this year, Triple H rehired several superstars and gave them a second chance under the new regime. Last night after WWE SmackDown, fans began heavily trolling Top Dolla of Hit Row after he botched a move during his tag team match.

A few days ago, a report stated that Triple H was severely underwhelmed by the performances of several superstars who returned and were given a second chance under his new regime.

Last night, Hit Row faced Legado Del Fantasma and Viking Raiders in a Triple Threat Tag Team match on WWE SmackDown. During the match, Top Dolla botched a suicide dive and fell awkwardly on his opponents.

The team began trending on Twitter as the WWE Universe felt that Triple H was trying too hard to push the team to the top. Fans also believe that Hit Row could be the team which disappointed Hunter. Check it out:

Fans are currently divided over Hit Row's performance and have criticized the trio's work on the main roster ever since they returned to the company. It will be interesting to see what Hunter does next with the team on the blue brand.

Hit Row will get to face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship under Triple H's new regime

Earlier this year, Hunter became the Chief Content Officer to take over Vince McMahon's duties and started a new regime to run World Wrestling Entertainment and its weekly products.

After WWE SummerSlam 2022, Hit Row returned to the company without Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and began working under the blue brand. They were recently involved in a feud between with the Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma.

Last night, Top Dolla of Hit Row made a massive botch during their Triple Threat match. Nevertheless, the team won the match and will be receiving a title shot against The Usos on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Fans have constantly criticized Hit Row's performance as a team and often question Triple H on why he got the team back in the company. It will be interesting to see if they can dethrone The Usos as champions.

Do you think Hunter is pushing Hit Row too hard on the roster? Sound off in the comments section below...

