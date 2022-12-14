Triple H could be unhappy with popular tag team's performance, according to the WWE Universe

Several reports today have stated that Triple H is unhappy with the performances of several recently returned superstars that were rehired under the new regime. Fans believe popular tag team Hit Row could be one of those whose recent performances have disappointed The Game.

Earlier this year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and created a new regime to run the company. After his rise to the top, Hunter brought back a plethora of superstars from the past who were released by the old regime.

Last year, WWE released Hit Row, who were drafted to SmackDown from NXT but never got the chance to work on the main roster. Hunter gave the team another opportunity as they returned to the blue brand after WWE SummerSlam 2022.

After recent reports came to light, the WWE Universe threw a bunch of names into the mix, speculating as to which superstars disappointed The Game. However, the top name in the list currently belongs to Hit Row, as fans feel the trio has not reached the potential that they should have since their return. Here's how they reacted:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company. I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company. I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company. It’s gotta be Hit Row twitter.com/wrestlevotes/s… It’s gotta be Hit Row twitter.com/wrestlevotes/s…

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 @WrestleVotes All of Hit Row, Damage CTRL, and I wanna say, and very hesitantly, Karrion Kross. He has all the makings of a superstar but he isn't translating to the show. I think of all the above names, he would be the easiest to get back on track @WrestleVotes All of Hit Row, Damage CTRL, and I wanna say, and very hesitantly, Karrion Kross. He has all the makings of a superstar but he isn't translating to the show. I think of all the above names, he would be the easiest to get back on track

KAIRI SANE IS IWGP CHAMPION 🏴‍☠️ @arnmald Damage CTRL as a faction has failed because they’ve been so poorly booked



Separate them, Hit Row just sucks period… they’re without a credible leader Damage CTRL as a faction has failed because they’ve been so poorly booked Separate them, Hit Row just sucks period… they’re without a credible leader

DEE @TheDEEsciple WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company. I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company. HIT ROW....... twitter.com/WrestleVotes/s… HIT ROW....... twitter.com/WrestleVotes/s… https://t.co/5HUAi1xiGA

mars 🥶🐠 @theMarsWWE



The magic was Swerve and without Swerve the group is boring and generic. Hit Row doesn’t click as a 3 person stable. They need a leader.The magic was Swerve and without Swerve the group is boring and generic. #HitRow Hit Row doesn’t click as a 3 person stable. They need a leader. The magic was Swerve and without Swerve the group is boring and generic. #HitRow

Sonic “The Constant” Heely Gang🐄 @HeelyGangLeader Hit Row seems like just filler for the tag division tbh. Not everyone can be a star Hit Row seems like just filler for the tag division tbh. Not everyone can be a star

Marcus Yates @ChillGamerMac



But at least management is TRYING to build new people. Which is more than what I can say for the old regime.



#Smackdown twitter.com/WWEGareth/stat… Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth



I just don't see the point of them being in WWE.



#SmackDown What does management see in Hit Row?I just don't see the point of them being in WWE. What does management see in Hit Row?I just don't see the point of them being in WWE. #SmackDown Yeah, so far Hit Row isnt working too well. There is just something missing (besides the obvious).But at least management is TRYING to build new people. Which is more than what I can say for the old regime. Yeah, so far Hit Row isnt working too well. There is just something missing (besides the obvious).But at least management is TRYING to build new people. Which is more than what I can say for the old regime.#Smackdown twitter.com/WWEGareth/stat…

J❌NES 🖤 @DemonteJones18



Take Judgement Day, Vince wanted dark & spooky & magical. They’ve been much better off without that dark stuff under HHH. @React2W Hit Row wasn’t what made them super cool, Swerve did (on NXT) so they still have NXT personalities for one & no real impressive moveset.Take Judgement Day, Vince wanted dark & spooky & magical. They’ve been much better off without that dark stuff under HHH. @React2W Hit Row wasn’t what made them super cool, Swerve did (on NXT) so they still have NXT personalities for one & no real impressive moveset. Take Judgement Day, Vince wanted dark & spooky & magical. They’ve been much better off without that dark stuff under HHH.

Fans have often criticized Top Dolla on social media, and the absence of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott made fans feel that the trio have no steam left in their run.

What did Hit Row do under Triple H's regime in WWE NXT?

In 2021, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott faced a series of losses, leading him to team up with Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis to create Hit Row in the Black and Gold brand.

The group became a threat to Legado Del Fantasma as the two stables feuded on numerous occasions. Under Triple H's control of NXT, Scott became the North American Champion.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x

They were drafted to SmackDown on October 1st.

B-Fab was released on November 4th.

The last 3 members were released on November 18th



No group has even been botched more than they were. Hit Row debuted on NXT on April 11th.They were drafted to SmackDown on October 1st.B-Fab was released on November 4th.The last 3 members were released on November 18thNo group has even been botched more than they were. #WWEReleases Hit Row debuted on NXT on April 11th.They were drafted to SmackDown on October 1st.B-Fab was released on November 4th.The last 3 members were released on November 18thNo group has even been botched more than they were. #WWEReleases https://t.co/NfV9gmV9tH

The stable helped Scott defeat Bronson Reed to win his first major title on the Black and Gold brand. The group was last seen on the brand in October, as Scott lost the title to Carmelo Hayes before leaving the brand.

During the WWE Draft, the team was moved from Triple H's NXT to Vince McMahon's main roster as they joined SmackDown. Unfortunately, the stable never got to perform on the blue brand and was released after a while.

