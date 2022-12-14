Triple H could be unhappy with popular tag team's performance, according to the WWE Universe

Several reports today have stated that Triple H is unhappy with the performances of several recently returned superstars that were rehired under the new regime. Fans believe popular tag team Hit Row could be one of those whose recent performances have disappointed The Game.
Earlier this year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and created a new regime to run the company. After his rise to the top, Hunter brought back a plethora of superstars from the past who were released by the old regime.
Last year, WWE released Hit Row, who were drafted to SmackDown from NXT but never got the chance to work on the main roster. Hunter gave the team another opportunity as they returned to the blue brand after WWE SummerSlam 2022.
After recent reports came to light, the WWE Universe threw a bunch of names into the mix, speculating as to which superstars disappointed The Game. However, the top name in the list currently belongs to Hit Row, as fans feel the trio has not reached the potential that they should have since their return. Here's how they reacted:
Fans have often criticized Top Dolla on social media, and the absence of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott made fans feel that the trio have no steam left in their run.
What did Hit Row do under Triple H's regime in WWE NXT?
In 2021, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott faced a series of losses, leading him to team up with Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis to create Hit Row in the Black and Gold brand.
The group became a threat to Legado Del Fantasma as the two stables feuded on numerous occasions. Under Triple H's control of NXT, Scott became the North American Champion.
The stable helped Scott defeat Bronson Reed to win his first major title on the Black and Gold brand. The group was last seen on the brand in October, as Scott lost the title to Carmelo Hayes before leaving the brand.
During the WWE Draft, the team was moved from Triple H's NXT to Vince McMahon's main roster as they joined SmackDown. Unfortunately, the stable never got to perform on the blue brand and was released after a while.
