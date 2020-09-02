WWE COO and NXT founder Triple H has unveiled NXT UK's brand new set inside BT Sport Studios in London, England ahead of the black and gold brand's relaunch later this month.

The Game took to his official Twitter account to reveal what fans of NXT UK can expect to see every single week when they tune in to watch NXT UK inside BT Sport Studios:

"As #WWENXT prepares for #NXTSuperTuesday tonight, @BTSport’s incredible, state of the art facility, in the heart of London, has been transformed into the new home for the relaunch of @NXTUK @btsportwwe"

As #WWENXT prepares for #NXTSuperTuesday tonight, @BTSport’s incredible, state of the art facility, in the heart of London, has been transformed into the new home for the relaunch of @NXTUK. @btsportwwe pic.twitter.com/gnGBRvfEim — Triple H (@TripleH) September 1, 2020

NXT UK's September 'relaunch'

NXT UK has been effectively on hiatus since March due to COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine in the United Kingdom. However, it was announced last month that plans were in place for NXT UK television tapings to return in September from BT Sport Studios in London, England. BT Sport is WWE's main broadcast partner in the United Kingdom.

NXT UK founder Triple H recently went into greater detail about the return of NXT UK and the potential permanent move of television tapings to BT Sport Studios going forward during an interview with The Metro:

"That is the intent and the hope. BT has been – I can’t say it enough – an amazing partner. ‘When you look at that studio, it’s perfect for what we do – but they are perfect for what we do. They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally."

"They have once of the most technologically advanced studios in the world.’ Initially, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will still be felt with a closed set, and parts of the NXT UK team behind the scenes working remotely."

Triple H also discussed the desire for NXT UK to tape their programming regularly from BT Sport Studios going forward and eventually even bring back live fans to the television tapings in the future:

"It’s an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to in there long term to be able to create this content, and I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in – obviously we’d be thrilled and excited."

Are you excited about the return of NXT UK later this month? What are your impressions of NXT UK's new set inside BT Sport Studios?