Triple H urged to bring WWE WrestleMania to London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has sent a message to Triple H. He wants WWE to bring WrestleMania to the UK.

The Grandest Stage of Them All emanated from Las Vegas this past April, and next year's show was supposed to take place in New Orleans. However, the Stamford-based company pulled the event out of the city, and a new location is yet to be officially announced. It's been reported that Sin City will host WrestleMania for the second time in a row in 2026.

Sadiq Khan recently appeared on CNBC and urged Triple H and WWE to bring WrestleMania to London, particularly since the location for next year hasn't been confirmed yet.

"I'd love for WrestleMania to come to London," Khan told CNBC's Tania Bryer. "Triple H if you're watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London."

He added:

"If WrestleMania came to London, my message to the team there is that we wouldn't just have a great weekend, we'd have a festival, of you know, legends in WrestleMania coming to London, current stars, but also future stars as a well," Khan said. "It will open a completely new market for them as well."

Triple H and Nick Khan met with Sadiq Khan last year to discuss the possibility of bringing The Show of Shows to London. However, a date was never officially announced.

Sadiq Khan says WWE WrestleMania would expand in London

The Showcase of the Immortals is the biggest premium live event in the wrestling industry. Fans look forward to it every year.

Sadiq Khan stated that if WWE wants to expand WrestleMania, London is the ideal location to do so.

“I think the potential has not been reached in terms of WrestleMania. We are the sporting capital in my view, of the world. And if WrestleMania wants to expand, the obvious place to come is London,” Khan said.

WrestleMania has never taken place in Europe before, so if it were to take place in the UK next season, many European fans would be excited.

