Triple H on using Poppy in NXT and wanting Metallica to play at a WWE show

Triple H has made music a very important part of WWE NXT. Utilizing a lot of artists and bands that are up and coming as they rise in popularity within the music industry.

Poppy has been utilized quite a bit in NXT over the years and appeared on NXT last week to release her new album that she is collaborating with NXT. There is even Triple H and Poppy merch on WWEShop right now.

Triple H recently sat down with Revolver to talk about music in NXT and everything they are currently doing with Poppy.

"Poppy this week came on our show, and she's played before and done various stuff," Triple H said. "We've got five tracks we have access to, she came in and did collaborative merch with us, released those tracks on live TV. What other platform or genre can do that? It doesn't feel forced or like you're sticking a square peg in a round hole. Our fans can smell that from a mile away, if it's not authentic."

Triple H wants Metallica to play a WWE show in the future

As for which band Triple H would like to see play a big WWE show, The Game wants Metallica to play a future WWE event, calling that "a dream come true."

"If we can get Metallica, it's a dream come true, if they play Wrestlemania I'll be happy," Triple H said. "I'm constantly throwing ideas at people at every level. The bigger they get, you'd be amazed at the level of people who are like, "I'd love to do something with you guys," it's just a matter of coordinating to make things work and to get them in place. When we're three or four months out from a pay-per-view, we'll have two or three ideas on the line, sometimes they work sometimes they don't. We've got a lot of epic things. If something doesn't work, there's always the next time."

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter @Poppy speaks on bringing new music, including “EAT – NXT Soundtrack,” and the returning @shirai_io back this week on #WWENXT just days ahead of #NXTTakeOver: In Your House. pic.twitter.com/STU23QTFhb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2021

Do you enjoy the type of music Triple H chooses to highlight on WWE NXT? Would you like to see Metallica play live at a WWE show in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

