Triple H wanted Gallows and Anderson to have specific role in WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have now said goodbye to WWE once and for all. The two members of The Original Club have now begun a new chapter in their careers following their runs in WWE. While their time on WWE was not the most enjoyable, there were still times when it looked like Gallows and Anderson were enjoying themselves. Since that time, now, Gallows and Anderson have made their debut in Impact Wrestling after the main event of their Slammiversary pay-per-view. Talking about their time in WWE, however, Gallows and Anderson have recalled that Triple H wanted them in a specific role in WWE.

Gallows and Anderson opened up about the last 5 years that they have spent in WWE on their Talk'N Shop podcast (h/t WrestleTalk), and specifically mentioned Triple H and how he wanted them on WWE NXT.

Triple H wanted Gallows and Anderson on WWE NXT

While Gallows and Anderson were never appreciated properly on the main roster, Triple H wanted them to be a part of WWE NXT. Given Triple H's appreciation of Superstars on NXT and the way that the Superstars in the third brand of WWE seem to prosper, this could have led to something big.

“I don’t think [Triple H] would have said ‘fire them’ because he told us before that ‘if they’re not gonna use you up here I’ll use you in NXT.’ I think he saw the value in us where we had been and what we had done and veteran brothers and stuff like that. I think that, but who knows? It’s wishful thinking.”

Seeing as Finn Balor is on NXT, Gallows and Anderson going there would have allowed them to reform Balor Club. A feud between Balor Club and The Undisputed Era would have been something to see, had this happened.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson debut on Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary

Now, however, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have made their debut on Impact Wrestling in their Slammiversary pay-per-view. They made their debut to save the newly crowned Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards from Madman Fulton and Ace Austin.

It may be safe to say that Gallows and Anderson made an 'impact'.