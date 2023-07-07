"Triple H wants her to be the next big female star" - WWE Universe upset over possible major match at SummerSlam 2023

Triple H has the gigantic task of booking WWE SummerSlam in Detroit which is less than five weeks away. After the success of Money in the Bank 2023, fans have high expectations from The Game. However, a new report has disappointed the audience as Raquel Rodriguez will face Rhea Ripley at the Hottest Party of the Summer.

Last year, Triple H took over the creative duties from Vince McMahon when the latter unceremoniously stepped back and announced his retirement for a while. Hunter booked the show with the already existing storylines and matches and delivered the best possible outcome at the end of the night.

The road to SummerSlam will be filled with challenges for several superstars. According to a new report from WOR, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Fans were extremely upset with this report for numerous reasons and wanted a different challenger.

Check out some of the reactions below:

. @Bub3m16 Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship is set to take place at #SummerSlam (WON). Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship is set to take place at #SummerSlam (WON). https://t.co/s1XJPOdHAY

M @MarkRedbeliever @Bub3m16 Arguably the most interesting/important match on the card. The focus is on getting Raquel over, not an easy task against Rhea. Raquel is the favorite to win the rumble. Triple H wants her to be the next big female star @Bub3m16 Arguably the most interesting/important match on the card. The focus is on getting Raquel over, not an easy task against Rhea. Raquel is the favorite to win the rumble. Triple H wants her to be the next big female star

Jonny Rigatoni @JonnyRigatoni @MarkRedbeliever @Bub3m16 He should probably prepare himself for the complete lack of interest the fanbase is going to have in her push now. @MarkRedbeliever @Bub3m16 He should probably prepare himself for the complete lack of interest the fanbase is going to have in her push now.

RubenIsTheBITW @ZTCBITW @Bub3m16 I hope not, she’s tag team champ, those titles should be defended on Summer Slam, @Bub3m16 I hope not, she’s tag team champ, those titles should be defended on Summer Slam,

Some fans hope the two women will deliver as they have previously feuded in the developmental brand. Meanwhile, most fans are questioning why Triple H is pushing Raquel Rodriguez and what will happen with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Triple H is reportedly very high on one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

Last year, Raquel Rodriguez left NXT and became a part of Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. However, the old regime changed her presentation, and she received a new last name. She also teamed up with and wrestled Ronda Rousey on several occasions.

After Triple H arrived with the new regime, Rodriguez was considerably pushed when she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Aliyah. Big Mami Cool also challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a losing effort.

Earlier this year, a report stated that Hunter has plans to push Raquel Rodriguez as a singles star after Liv Morgan was injured. Check it out:

"Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are set to dethrone Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships when Liv returns from injury, Raquel will then be pushed as a singles star on her path to winning a singles title. Triple H very high on Raquel."

Recently, she has confronted Rhea Ripley on two occasions, and it looks like they will have a match for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Raquel Rodriguez? Sound off in the comment section below.

