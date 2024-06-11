"Triple H wants to talk to you" - Multi-time WWE champion recalls getting separated from popular act

WWE Superstars are often separated from popular teams and factions to start their own singles journey on the brand. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently recalled when Triple H informed her about the split from Big Cass and Enzo Amore.

During the black-and-gold era, Carmella was the manager for Big Cass and Enzo Amore on the developmental brand. The act was quite popular on the brand, and they eventually received their call-up to WWE's main roster. However, The Princess of Staten was not a part of it.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former 24/7 Champion spoke about the time she had a conversation with Triple H as she was separated from the act before their main roster debuts.

"We’re about to head back to the hotel; Triple H wants to talk to you. I’m like, 'Oh yeah, we’re debuting tomorrow!' I was so excited. And he pulled me, and he’s like, 'Enzo and Cass are debuting tomorrow!' And I’m like, 'Yeah!' He’s like, 'You’re not going to debut with them!' My world just came crashing down. I was devastated in the moment," she recalled.

However, the 36-year-old was happy for the opportunity she received after the split.

"But now, I look back, and he [Triple H] had told me, 'No, this is a good opportunity for you to prove who you are on your own. You’re going to be a strong character. You don’t need to be with them. You’re going to be strong on your own!' And at the time, of course, it was devastating to hear, but it all worked out, I think, the way it’s supposed to," Carmella said. [H/T - Chris Van Vliet]

What did Carmella do in WWE after the split?

After WrestleMania 32 in Texas, Big Cass and Enzo Amore were moved to WWE's main roster as a tag team. Sadly, the team went to Monday Night RAW without Carmella, as the management had plans for The Princes of Staten Island.

Later, Carmella received her main roster call-up during the WWE Draft and joined SmackDown. She feuded with Nikki Bella for a while before winning the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank briefcase in the coming year.

After becoming the longest female star to hold the briefcase, she successfully cashed in on Charlotte Flair after WrestleMania 34 to become SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Princess of Staten Island had a successful career on WWE's main roster, as she captured various titles before her maternal hiatus in 2023. It will be interesting to see when the star returns to in-ring competition.

