"Where should we go next?" - Triple H teases more International Premium Live Events following WWE Clash At The Castle's success

WWE's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H has hinted at the possibility of the company putting on more Premium Live Events abroad.

The start of September witnessed WWE put on a major event in the United Kingdom for the first time in over 30 years at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Clash At The Castle saw more than 60,000 members of the WWE Universe descend upon the Welsh Capital in what was an unforgettable show.

Following the event, Triple H took to social media to praise the previous event as well as tease future international Premium Live Events.

"#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!" H/T Twitter

The main event of Clash At The Castle saw Roman Reigns defeat the UK's own Drew McIntyre, as The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Triple H is looking to expand WWE's global presence

A major announcement made by the King of Kings recently was that the company is set to release a new show entitled, NXT Europe, which will see the continent's best and brightest stars compete on a weekly basis.

Speaking at the Clash At The Castle press conference, Triple H stated that he would like the NXT brand to reach all around the world, possibly resulting in a World Cup-style tournament.

"So I think you'll see NXT Europe - and as I mentioned the other day in some interviews - I think the long-term goal in that is to be in markets all around the world with product that can eventually be competing against each other. World cup-type scenarios that are feeding into Raw to SmackDown and to WrestleMania." H/T WrestleZone

Whilst their base of operations is in the United States, WWE has plenty of huge international stars on their current roster, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre.

