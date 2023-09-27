Triple H "wasn't himself anymore" after WWE legend became his friend, Ahmed Johnson claims

Ahmed Johnson believes Triple H changed as a person once he struck up a friendship with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. The 60-year-old is best remembered for becoming the first African-American Intercontinental Champion. He shared the ring with several legends during his three-year WWE stint, including Michaels and Triple H.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Johnson said The Game stopped interacting with others after he became friends with Michaels:

"After he got with The Kliq, oh Jesus, talk about a monster being born. He just wasn't himself anymore, [didn't] talk to the boys, hang out with the boys. He just wasn't himself anymore. He became Shawn Michaels' little Kliq, and that was it." [36:45 – 37:09]

The Kliq was a backstage group in WWE in the mid-1990s. It consisted of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

Johnson faced WWE's Chief Content Officer in seven singles matches in 1996 and 1997. One of their most notable bouts occurred in 1996 when Johnson won the final of the Kuwait Cup tournament.

Did Triple H get involved in backstage politics?

Several WWE Superstars have been accused of politicking behind the scenes to improve their storylines or positions on the card.

Ahmed Johnson thinks Shawn Michaels often spoke up for Triple H to ensure his best friend received opportunities on television:

"He let Shawn do all the dirty work for him (…) That whole Kliq thing, man, was rotten." [37:29 – 37:44]

At one stage of his career, Johnson looked set to feud with Michaels and potentially win the WWE Championship. The Pearl River Powerhouse previously claimed that his former co-worker was responsible for ending his main-event push.

