  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H waxes lyrical about non-WWE star after historic announcement at WrestleMania 41

Triple H waxes lyrical about non-WWE star after historic announcement at WrestleMania 41

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Apr 19, 2025 21:59 GMT
Triple H is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Triple H is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H made a historic announcement at WrestleMania 41, which is set to change the landscape of the industry forever. Meanwhile, he spoke highly of several names around the panel and gave a special mention to El Hijo del Vikingo.

Ad

During the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Night One show, Triple H made a groundbreaking announcement, as he revealed that WWE has officially acquired AAA Lucha Libre. The acquisition is complete, and the companies are set to host a Worlds Collide event at Kia Forum this June.

While discussing the acquisition and the future of both promotions on the Countdown show, Triple H spoke highly of each name associated with the Stamford-based company. Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, the Latino World Order, Penta, Dragon Lee, Legado Del Fantasma, Andrade, and Stephanie Vaquer received their fair share of praise from the company's CCO.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hunter also gave a special mention to AAA's El Hijo del Vikingo, who was present at the panel when the historic announcement was made. The Hall of Famer added that he cannot wait for the upcoming collaboration and for the industry to evolve further under AAA's umbrella with TKO Group Holdings.

"Now, when you combine that with the current AAA talent like the one, the only, and the incredible Vikingo," Levesque said.
Ad

It will be exciting to see what the future holds for AAA Lucha Libre in the coming months ahead of Worlds Collide with NXT in June.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications