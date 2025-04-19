Triple H waxes lyrical about non-WWE star after historic announcement at WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H made a historic announcement at WrestleMania 41, which is set to change the landscape of the industry forever. Meanwhile, he spoke highly of several names around the panel and gave a special mention to El Hijo del Vikingo.
During the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Night One show, Triple H made a groundbreaking announcement, as he revealed that WWE has officially acquired AAA Lucha Libre. The acquisition is complete, and the companies are set to host a Worlds Collide event at Kia Forum this June.
While discussing the acquisition and the future of both promotions on the Countdown show, Triple H spoke highly of each name associated with the Stamford-based company. Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, the Latino World Order, Penta, Dragon Lee, Legado Del Fantasma, Andrade, and Stephanie Vaquer received their fair share of praise from the company's CCO.
Hunter also gave a special mention to AAA's El Hijo del Vikingo, who was present at the panel when the historic announcement was made. The Hall of Famer added that he cannot wait for the upcoming collaboration and for the industry to evolve further under AAA's umbrella with TKO Group Holdings.
"Now, when you combine that with the current AAA talent like the one, the only, and the incredible Vikingo," Levesque said.
It will be exciting to see what the future holds for AAA Lucha Libre in the coming months ahead of Worlds Collide with NXT in June.