Triple H welcomes a big guest to WWE RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has taken to social media to share a photo of himself with a major celebrity backstage on RAW.

WWE shared a clip on X of Jey Uso welcoming award-winning rapper Travis Scott to the red brand before the show began. This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was held in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Countless celebrities have appeared on the show over the years; others even took a bump in the ring.

Triple H took to X to share a photo of himself with Travis Scott, welcoming him to the show. The image shows the two men doing the popular 'Too Sweet' gesture.

"Too sweet having Houston’s own @trvisXX in the building for #WWERaw," he wrote.

Triple H has been regularly welcoming guests to the shows. Popular YouTuber KSI appeared on SmackDown last week. WWE WrestleMania XL is only a few weeks away, and it's not uncommon for major celebrities to appear at the event.

One of the most popular rappers in history, Snoop Dogg, co-hosted last year's WrestleMania. He even had an impromptu match with his co-host, The Miz, which he won. It'll be interesting to see whether another celeb will appear at the Show of Shows next month.

