"It's already scheduled" - Triple H will approach 28-year-old star for a WWE return

Triple H is looking for ways to elevate WWE's product, and bringing in celebrities could be an effective way to do that. He recently spoke about approaching Bad Bunny for a potential return to the company.

Performances from mainstream stars like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have seemingly elevated fans' perception of celebrity wrestling matches. The 28-year-old artist has already participated in significant events like WrestleMania and Royal Rumble in the past, earning The Game's admiration in the process.

During the post-Clash at the Castle press conference, Hunter spoke about being hopeful of the Puerto Rican rapper's WWE return. He also praised Bad Bunny's efforts for his remarkable work ethic in matches.

“One thing about Bad Bunny so when we were going to work with Bad Bunny and he was going to face The Miz and they were doing all their business for that at that period of time I was at the performance centre almost weekly absolutely weekly and every single time I'd go there I would walk in and they would say Bunny's in the other room training if you want to go say hi. He was in there and I'd go in there he would be pouring with sweat he'd be beat up, he was grinding," Triple H said.

Triple H further stated that they would have a conversation regarding Bad Bunny's potential comeback to the company very soon.

"Bad Bunny and I are gonna have a conversation very, very soon. It’s already scheduled, we’re gonna see what’s available.” (H/T Thirsty for News)

We last saw Bad Bunny jump in the ring at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, where he was involved in an exciting spot with Brock Lesnar. Fans will have to wait and see when and where the rapper might appear next.

Triple H also met Leon Edwards at WWE Clash at the Castle

Triple H also shared a moment with newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards backstage at Clash at the Castle. Upon their meeting, The Game posted a photo with the MMA fighter on social media. Edwards was also in attendance for the show alongside boxing sensation Tyson Fury.

The packed stadium show saw The Gypsy King get involved directly in the main event as he knocked out Austin Theory during the latter's attempt to cash in his Money in The Bank briefcase. Later on, he came face-to-face with Roman Reigns and concluded the event celebrating alongside Drew McIntyre.

It looks like fans will likely see more celebrities get involved with WWE under Triple H's reigns as the Chief Content Officer.

What are your thoughts on Bad Bunny's potential return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

