Triple H will book major star to win the King of the Ring, says WWE personality, after massive loss at WrestleMania XL

WWE personality Sam Roberts believes Gunther will win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

The Ring General held the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days before dropping the title to Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania XL. He has since declared for the upcoming King of the Ring tournament, which is set to take place later this month in Saudi Arabia.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that WWE Creative, led by Triple H, will have Gunther win the King of the Ring tournament, claiming it is a "foregone conclusion":

"Ultimately, there's no way to me that Gunther doesn't win the King of the Ring. Like, it's kind of a foregone conclusion. I'm waiting to see who else declares, but I feel like that will 100% happen," he said. [From 36:02 to 36:14]

Could a WWE SmackDown star cost Gunther the King of the Ring crown?

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser squared off against The New Day. After the match ended in Imperium's defeat, Kaiser turned on his partner and viciously attacked him. It was later confirmed that Vinci was officially kicked out of the group.

While Kaiser and Gunther remained on RAW, Vinci was drafted to SmackDown in the 2024 WWE Draft. Nevertheless, Sam Roberts pointed out that the former Imperium member could interfere to cost The Ring General the King of the Ring crown in an act of revenge:

"Who knows? Maybe not [Gunther winning the King of the Ring tournament]. Maybe not. Maybe Giovanni Vinci will interfere or something like that," he said. [From 36:15 to 36:19]

Xavier Woods was the last superstar to win the King of the Ring tournament in 2021. However, the New Day member lost to The Ring General last Monday on RAW.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

