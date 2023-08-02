"Triple H will fire him in a month" - WWE Universe reacts to recent report on 4-time Champion's run following Monday Night RAW

The WWE Universe has been critical of Triple H's new regime when the company has failed to hit it out of the park with some of its storylines or characters. Recently, fans reacted to a new report about former RAW Tag Team and United States Champion Matt Riddle.

Matt Riddle's time on the main roster hasn't been eventful after Randy Orton went on a hiatus and Triple H took over the company with his new regime. The Original Bro was in one heated rivalry with Seth Rollins, which he eventually lost, and took a hiatus from December 2022 to April 2023 after being written off by Solo Sikoa.

Last night, Matt Riddle lost clean to Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on Monday Night RAW. According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has seemingly made the decision not to focus on The Orginal Bro due to the issues in his personal life.

. @Bub3m16 pic.twitter.com/dChFftIxVH WWE have made the decision not to push Matt Riddle in the future due to the constant issues he has in his personal life (WOR). #WWERaw

Sammy Grant @SammyGr43595219 @Bub3m16 Very unfortunate, he’s a great talent , but he made some bad choices, that chic he’s dating has veered him off course.

Degenerate George @MiamiDegenerate @Bub3m16 Great move-set but horrible gimmick. Jobber status was a long-time coming.



Randy Orton getting him over will be one of his finest career accomplishments.

Jay Gradney @JayGradney17 @Bub3m16 Sucks man, when he was with Orton he looked like the next big star but personal issues have brought him down

Susan @SusanfromMI @Bub3m16 It's a shame that he's had all these issues. He seems to have addiction issues. They are always there but they can be controlled. It's essential to have a support system around him that will help and not make things worse instead.

Toji Senpai @tojisanlover @Bub3m16 Triple H will fire him in a month for sure. His life is so messed up rn that you can't root for him anymore

It will be interesting to see what the company does with Matt Riddle going forward. Earlier this year, he feuded with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship before Drew McIntyre returned to the company at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Matt Riddle only held the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships under Triple H's creative leadership

In 2018, Matt Riddle signed with the company and joined the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The Original Bro quickly entered the mid-card division and feuded with the likes of Killian Dain, Kassius Ohno, and the Undisputed Era.

Later, he spent feuding with main event-level talent such as Finn Balor and even received a shot at the men's singles titles. In 2020, Matt Riddle teamed up with Pete Dunne and won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics. Later, the duo won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships from the Undisputed Era.

This was the only title The Original Bro won under Triple H's creative leadership on the developmental brand. He lost the titles in a 2-on-1 situation to Imperium on an episode of NXT. Later, he moved to the main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership during the Pandemic Era.

On the main roster, Riddle won the RAW Tag Team Championships on two occasions and had one United States title reign, winning it from Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Matt Riddle following his recent loss.

