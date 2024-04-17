Triple H will push 29-year-old major WWE Superstar after ex-champion suffered a significant injury on RAW, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Triple H will provide Liv Morgan a significant push after Rhea Ripley's injury.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Morgan attacked The Eradicator backstage, resulting in the latter suffering a shoulder injury. As she would be out of action for several months, The Judgment Day member relinquished her Women's World Championship on the latest episode of the red brand.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray urged the Stamford-based promotion's creative, led by Triple H, to use the current situation to push the 29-year-old Liv Morgan. The Hall of Famer then predicted that the company would surely do that.

"They have to, have to take advantage of this for Liv Morgan. Liv has been on the cusp a couple of times now, never has been able to really push through. With this injury, this is an opportunity. As we've said before, Liv has a very loyal fanbase. Liv is not the greatest wrestler in the world but you don't have to be. Liv can now build an entire story angle, a new aspect of her persona, going little old me, little old Liv Morgan is the one that took Rhea Ripley out. It's so simple and I think they will take advantage of it," Bully Ray said. [7:55 - 8:39]

It remains to be seen if Bully Ray's advice is indeed brought into practice by Triple H and Co.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan vowed to win the Women's World Championship

In July 2022, Liv Morgan captured the SmackDown Women's Championship after pinning Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Liv's only world title reign lasted for 97 days before the Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated her at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event to recapture the title.

In a backstage interview on RAW last Monday, Morgan revealed that her current goal was to win the Women's World Championship after Rhea Ripley relinquished the title.

"This isn't the end of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, no. This is just the beginning because the end is Liv Morgan as your Women's World Champion," Liv Morgan said. [0:38 - 0:47]

WWE announced that a new Women's World Champion will be crowned next Monday on RAW. However, the Stamford-based company provided no details on who would compete for the vacant title.

