"Triple H will revive the division," "Female version of Roman Reigns" - WWE Universe reacts to 3-time champion's run on Monday Night RAW

Triple H's WWE regime often gets criticized for the lack of attention and booking the main roster women's division has received. However, The Game has somewhat improved over the past year and fans recently reacted to Nia Jax's run so far after she returned to Monday Night RAW.

The sports entertainment giant has been criticized for only focusing on a few stars instead of legitimizing the roster as a whole. However, it changed after Triple H arrived with his new regime and introduced new faces on both brands and the birth of Damage CTRL.

Earlier this month, Nia Jax returned to WWE after a long hiatus from full-time in-ring competition and immediately went after Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Later, she attacked more superstars to prove her dominance. Fans are currently loving this version of Jax.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Nia Jax's last official WWE match was as a participant during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Jax's last singles match for the company was in 2021. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with The Irresistible Force during her second run on the main roster.

What has Nia Jax done in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

In 2014, Nia Jax signed with the promotion and started her journey on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. Jax was as usual booked as a dominant force in the women's division and also faced top stars of the brand Bayley and Asuka.

In 2016, Nia Jax left Triple H's creative leadership and went to Vince McMahon's main roster. The Irresistible Force was booked well on the main roster where she eventually ended up winning the RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34.

Later, she became one of the biggest heels on the brand when she accidentally injured Becky Lynch. During the Pandemic Era, she captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions alongside Shayna Baszler and dominated the division on Monday Night RAW.

Nia Jax's first appearance for the company under Triple H's creative leadership was during this year's Royal Rumble. Earlier this year, she officially returned to the company for a full-time run. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with her.

