Triple H will take action after The Rock threatened major WWE Superstar to use his authority against him, claims legend 

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thinks Triple H will get involved in The Rock's current storyline.

The Brahma Bull turned heel following his return to the Stamford-based company and joined The Bloodline. He is now feuding with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Last Friday on SmackDown, The Rock reminded The American Nightmare and The Visionary of him being their boss as a TKO board member. He even threatened to use his power to take away Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry and Dave LaGreca discussed the possibility of Chief Content Officer Triple H getting involved in the storyline, creating a power struggle with The Rock.

"The Rock basically said I'm gonna make that go away. Basically, threatening Seth Rollins saying, 'Hey man, I can take the World Championship and just make it go away because I'm a boss and I'm a board member. He's even saying that he is higher than the WWE, the TKO is higher than the WWE and he's on the board of TKO, which makes him stronger than the WWE. If I'm Triple H, I'm taking exception to that," LaGreca said.

The Hall of Famer agreed, predicting that The Game would not remain silent after The Rock's recent comments.

"Yes, I am. Yes, I am. And don't think for one second that there won't be some consequences and repercussions, as they say in life, about this whole ordeal, Dave. Triple H is not gonna lay down. He's not. And he's gonna show The Rock that you might wanna edit your words. So, we'll see." [28:05 - 29:02]

The Rock and Triple H teased reigniting their rivalry at WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff

The Game and The Brahma Bull have a long history in WWE. The two had one of the most historic rivalries as in-ring competitors, which was recently showcased in an episode of WWE Rivals. Meanwhile, they seemingly teased reigniting their rivalry at WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

At the event, Cody Rhodes announced he would indeed be Roman Reigns' challenger at WrestleMania XL instead of The Rock. The latter then interrupted Triple H while he was giving a backstage interview and demanded that he fix the situation, or else he would.

On the following episode of SmackDown, The Game took several shots at The Brahma Bull while officially announcing Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns as the main event of WrestleMania XL. He claimed there were "people that went out there and tried to assert their authority when they don't have any". The Chief Content Officer also stated that the answers only come from him.

The Rock's recent remarks and Triple H's previous comments seemingly hint at a potential power struggle between the two current authority figures in the company. It will be interesting to see how The Game could fit into the already heated storyline.

