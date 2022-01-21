Triple H allegedly offered The Elite big money to join WWE

Triple H and the members of wrestling faction The Elite were locked in a rivalry when Helmsley's pet project NXT went up against All Elite Wrestling in the Wednesday Night War.

But this almost wasn't the case, according to a story from Matt Hardy, told on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy had it on good authority that The Young Bucks had been in negotiations with WWE.

The company was also interested in signing Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega, and were willing to pay the big bucks to try and secure their signatures.

"But I do know that Triple H, Trips was all over those guys as far as trying to bring them [The Elite] in, and they offered them a ton of money." Hardy said (H/T Ringside News)

WWE and Triple H would be unsuccessful in their attempts to sign The Elite, and the group went on to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

The Young Bucks have impersonated Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the WWE

While they may be the faces of AEW, members of The Elite have worked sparingly for WWE early on in their careers.

The Young Bucks impersonated The Game and Shawn Michaels on an episode of ECW before being taken out by The Miz and John Morrison.

They also appeared as jobbers and background performers on WWE television, with Matt Jackson losing TV matches to the likes of Big Show and Chuck Palumbo.

Omega was signed to Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental territory in Georgia. After requesting his release in 2006, Omega was vocal about the poor quality of DSW.

Had The Elite chosen to sign Triple H's deal, modern wrestling would be a different place.

Do you think we'll ever see the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, or Hangman Page in WWE?

