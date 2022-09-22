Triple H regrets not having a "defining WrestleMania moment" with WWE Legend

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about never facing The Rock one-on-one at WrestleMania.

Triple H and The Rock will go down as two of the greatest superstars in the history of wrestling. Between them, the two legends have won 24 World Championships in WWE. However, the two never squared off in a singles encounter at the Show of Shows. The dream match almost took place a few years ago when WWE shot a video of the two backstage but was later shelved due to The Rock's Hollywood schedule.

The Game sat down on the latest episode of SPORTbible Stories and talked about coming up the ranks with The Rock. He also mentioned that they started at about the same time, and their careers were intertwined throughout the Attitude Era. Hunter further stated that the two former rivals never had a crowning encounter at WrestleMania to cap off their feud.

"The Rock and I is an interesting thing because I come in a little before he does as a talent. I'm Hunter Hearst Helmsley, he comes in as Rocky Maivia. We wrestle over the Intercontinental title, he becomes The Rock, goes with the Nation of Domination. I transformed to Triple H," Hunter said. "Our careers sort of in a way marry each other and are intertwined with each other along the way and we never sort of had that defining WrestleMania moment." [From 35:00 - 35:58]

Triple H's last WrestleMania match was against Batista

WrestleMania 35 was the stage for The Game's last match at the Show of Shows. Hunter went up against former Evolution member Batista in a No Holds Barred Match.

The showdown was based on Hunter's inability to beat The Animal at the grandest stage. During the hellacious match at WrestleMania, the 14-time champ was finally able to exorcize the demons of his past when he beat his former protege in front of a packed audience. The win led to Batista retiring from the in-ring competition.

A few months later, The Cerebral Assassin had his last televised match for the company, going down to Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7, 2019. The King of Kings announced his retirement from active competition at WrestleMania earlier this year.

