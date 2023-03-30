Triple H has not yet discussed 4-year-old controversial AEW act with Cody Rhodes since his WWE return

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he and Triple H have not yet discussed the infamous throne-smashing incident.

In 2019, Cody's entrance at AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view featured a throne usually associated with Triple H. The Game has used the golden structure as part of his most important entrances in the past. Thus, it caused a lot of debate when The American Nightmare smashed the throne, as many saw it as a statement.

Cody Rhodes revealed that the incident has not yet been mentioned in his conversations with Triple H since his return in April 2022. Speaking on the topic with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, Rhodes revealed that he used a replica and hopes to have the incident someday be a topic of discussion.

"It's not mentioned. I'd love it to be mentioned eventually because I still have my broken throne at the Nightmare Factory. I was in the warehouse the other day with WWE, and there is the 'throne' throne. Mine is a replica. There is some imagery, some iconography that could be utilized for a show potentially. I'd love for it to eventually be talked about." (H/T Fightful)

It is worth noting that Seth Rollins is the only superstar to refer to the incident on television. The Architect was involved in a brutal feud with Cody Rhodes last year and accused the latter of 'joining his friends in tearing down' what he was building in WWE.

Cody Rhodes to confront Roman Reigns one last time on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania

Roman Reigns hoped to derail Cody Rhodes' momentum by having him face Solo Sikoa less than a week before their title match at WrestleMania. However, The American Nightmare ended The Bloodline member's undefeated streak on the main roster, asserting his claims that The Enforcer 'was not ready.'

Roman Reigns is set to appear on WWE SmackDown's final show before WrestleMania, where he will cross paths with Cody Rhodes one last time before their title bout. The two superstars are expected to be involved in a contract-signing segment.

However, we might see The Usos, and their WrestleMania challengers, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, also make their presence known if there is an all-out brawl between the top heels and babyfaces.

