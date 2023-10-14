"Triple L," "Bring Vince back"- WWE Universe goes berserk after Triple H splits popular duo on SmackDown

As the creative head of the company, Triple H has done a tremendous job of leading WWE into the new era. However, Hunter's decision to split Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on SmackDown received a mixed response from fans.

Triple H was present on last night's SmackDown, where he introduced Nick Aldis as the General Manager of the brand. The former NWA World Champion did not take long to get going as he announced that Kevin Owens would be traded to SmackDown in response to Jey Uso moving over to Monday Night RAW.

The move also means that KO is no longer a part of the tag division with Sami Zayn, and both men will likely be singles stars moving forward. The decision garnered a mixed response from the WWE Universe.

While some are excited to see the Prizefighter tear it up on the blue brand, many feel disheartened over Triple H and Co. splitting him from his real-life best friend so soon.

Kevin Owens commented on splitting up with Sami Zayn in WWE

After years of being on the opposite sides of the ring, Owens and Sami joined forces earlier this year to take on The Bloodline. The duo managed to end The Usos' historic tag title reign at WrestleMania 39, which led to the downfall of the group. However, with Triple H and Co. choosing to trade the Prizefighter to SmackDown, his alliance with Sami Zayn is effectively over.

Owens commented on the same after SmackDown, noting that while he's sad about splitting up with Sami, he is looking forward to starting a new journey.

"I'm excited to be on SmackDown. It's bittersweet. You know, my tag team partner and friend Sami Zayn is still on RAW. So I think that effectively ends our partnership, for now anyway, so that's kind of a hard, hard one to take, but what can you do? I'm here on SmackDown. I'm gonna make the best of it," Owens said.

KO did not take long to re-introduce himself on WWE SmackDown as he delivered a Stunner to Dominik Mysterio, who came out before Triple H could introduce Nick Aldis. The Prizefighter is now on the same brand as Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, which may lead to the re-ignition of some old feuds.

It will also be interesting to see what lies ahead for Sami Zayn in WWE. The Canadian star has not won a world title on the main roster, and now that he is a singles star, he has the opportunity to go after the title.