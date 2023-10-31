Trolls attack WWE Crown Jewel Wikipedia page, apparent results updated

WWE's Crown Jewel 2023 page has been under attack in the build-up to the show. While at first, the edits were made to reflect matches that were not part of the card, now, the bouts have been edited with apparent results from the night of the event.

Trolls have made it a habit to edit Wikipedia pages at different times, changing information due to the site's open editing policy. While the information is often corrected, it might be a while before the attack is noticed.

That's the case with what happened for the WWE Crown Jewel page, as the page was edited with the apparent results from the event. The results are, of course, not legitimate, as the event is set to be broadcast on Saturday, November 4.

The edits made to the show can be seen below.

The page was edited.

The edits predicted Seth Rollins defeating Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley winning her Fatal Five-way Women's World Title match, and Bianca Belair becoming the new women's champion. It also showed Logan Paul defeating Rey Mysterio to win the US Title, Cody Rhodes losing to Damian Priest via DQ, John Cena defeating Solo Sikoa, and finally, Roman Reigns defeating LA Knight.

At the time of writing this article, the page has been changed back to the correct format.

While these are based on guesswork at best, it will be interesting to see if they end up matching the results from Crown Jewel.

