Truth about Vince McMahon allegedly 'forgetting' to book Triple H and The Undertaker at WrestleMania

'How the frick can they have nothing for me at WrestleMania' - Former WWE Champion

The Undertaker and Triple H faced each other at WrestleMania 17

Undertaker

While speaking to New York Post, Triple H touched upon the infamous story about Vince McMahon allegedly forgetting to book Triple H and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 17.

Jim Ross had recently stated on his podcast that Vince McMahon had forgotten to book Triple H and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 17. On being asked if it is true, Triple H stated that the story goes a bit deeper.

Triple H and The Undertaker ended up facing each other at WrestleMania 17, in what would be their first match against each other in a series of three matches at The Grandest Stage of them All.

Here is what Triple H revealed about the backstory behind their match at WrestleMania 17:

One day Mark and I just happened to be talking and I’m like, “What are you doing for ‘Mania?” And he was like, “Man, I got nothing. They were supposed to do this, it fell apart. I was supposed to do that, it fell apart.” We were in the same boat and the two of us at like the same time we’re like, ”Ah, hey you want to work ‘Mania?

Triple H on him and The Undertaker convincing Vince McMahon to make it happen:

We went to Vince and if I remember correctly we went to him together, I could be wrong. For me the moment I was like, “Oh my God I could work with Taker at ‘Mania. This would be phenomenal.” It’s nobody’s fault because now I can see it from the other side. But when you’re on the other side, you’re like, “How the frick can they have nothing for me at WrestleMania?” And how could they have nothing for The Undertaker, which actually made me feel better.

The former WWE Champion Triple H further revealed that both the men had gone into the match with a chip on their shoulder, and wanted to steal the show at WrestleMania.

While Triple H did agree that they did nor have suffieicent time for big buildup program, he said that both he and Undertaker were happy at getting the chance to face each other.

Triple H adds that The Undertaker was especially happy that he got to face him as he usually had to face Superstars such as Giant Gonzalez otherwise