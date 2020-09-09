Truth about WWE telling fans how to act in the ThunderDome revealed 

The pandemic has hit the entire world hard and companies have had to change the way that they typically behave. While usually, sports promotions allow in massive audiences, during the pandemic, this has not been possible. When it comes to WWE, they performed their shows without a live audience in the Performance Center for a long time, before introducing a new concept — The WWE ThunderDome.

The WWE ThunderDome has been introduced since the episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam. Since then, fans have been projected on screens surrounding the ring, allowing an ambience of somewhat normality to return to WWE. Now, during this time, there have been rumors about WWE apparently telling fans how they can react to different Superstars, and coaching them on who to cheer and who to boo.

However, that is not the case, according to Dave LaGreca, the host and creator of Busted Open Radio.

How WWE treats fans who sign into the WWE ThunderDome

Ever since the introduction of WWE ThunderDome, there have been some rumors going around that WWE has been coaching the fans how to react to different Superstars. However, that does not appear to be WWE's approach at all. According to the report by LaGreca, WWE instead asks the fans to simply be animated, but leaves their reactions up to them. While WWE has clamped down on obscenity and offensive content, whether fans cheer or boo stars like Big E or Roman Reigns is up to them.

The reason WWE asks them to be animated is so that they are ready when the cameras pan to them, which does make sense.

“About 5 minutes before 205 Live starts, they kind of give you the low down. They say try not to use any signs unless it’s show related. We don’t want any vulgar obscene gestures or anything like that. Let’s keep it clean and be animated. You never know when we are going to go to you so be as animated and as loud as possible. There was nothing I thought was anything objectionable at all. Then the show starts. What they say is hey, WWE universe, we have about 30 seconds, let’s start getting loud. We are going to be on TV. Let’s get animated. They will even say there are a lot of you in a dark room. Let’s try to get some overhead lighting so we can see your faces. The reason why I wanted to experience it is that a lot of people said there are people coaching you on what to do and what to say and who to cheer for. Then you get into the show. You will hear them say let us hear what you feel about Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman. Or, here comes Sasha Banks and Bayley, tell us what you think. Not once during that whole experience, and I was a part of it for 2 hours because it was an hour of 205 Live and an hour of SmackDown is what I did. Not once during that whole time did they say, alright, here comes Big E, let’s have everybody cheer. Or here comes your Universal Champion, Roman Reigns and he is a heel so let’s boo. That never happened during the experience. If you’re seeing on social media they are coaching you on how to feel, that did not happen. Did they coach you to be excited and say you are going to be on TV so be animated, yes.”

Credit for the quote: WrestlingNews